Alleged drug lab busted near childcare centre in Perth after Pearsall chase

Residents of the street heard the alleged offender run through their yards and over their roofs in Pearsall.
“It felt like someone was trying to break in and then I realised someone was actually running across the roof,” one witness told .
Police this afternoon seized bottles filled with liquid and other items.
Investigators claimed the materials were consistent with a lab that produced DMT – a psychedelic hallucinogen made from a chemical that occurs naturally in plants.
A man has been arrested but so far no charges have been laid.