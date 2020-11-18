Alleged crypto-Ponzi operator arrested after failed sea-scooter escape By Cointelegraph

According to Californian media outlet The Sacramento Bee, the 44-year-old Shasta County man evaded agents seeking to arrest him for an hour. He first fled in his truck from his home in Redding, California.

Matthew Piercey, the accused operator of two fraudulent firms that solicited tens of million to ostensibly invest in cryptocurrency mining, life insurance, and other assets, has been apprehended by authorities after a failed attempt to escape FBI agents using a sea scooter.

