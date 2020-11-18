Alleged crypto-Ponzi operator arrested after failed sea-scooter escape By Cointelegraph

Alleged crypto-Ponzi operator arrested after failed sea-scooter escape
Matthew Piercey, the accused operator of two fraudulent firms that solicited tens of million to ostensibly invest in cryptocurrency mining, life insurance, and other assets, has been apprehended by authorities after a failed attempt to escape FBI agents using a sea scooter.
According to Californian media outlet The Sacramento Bee, the 44-year-old Shasta County man evaded agents seeking to arrest him for an hour. He first fled in his truck from his home in Redding, California.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.