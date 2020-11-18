Alia Bhatt steps out to workout twinning with her BFF

The gyms have finally opened up and our celebrities are making sure that they step out to workout and get in shape. Alia Bhatt who has some big releases lined up too has started going back to the gym. But the young diva made sure she made her workout fun as she has her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor accompanying her as her gym-buddy.



The actress has shared a cute click with Akansha from the gym. The girls looked pretty happy together and even twinned their workout attire. The two are seen smiling at the camera and Alia captioned the picture saying, ‘feeling soh-cute & perhaps soh-not-funny .’ Alia gave the photo-credit to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.













Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi. Both the films were on a halt due to the pandemic. Alia has not announced any new projects yet. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.