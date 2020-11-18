Ali Fazal excited about Mirzapur 3, talks about playing Guddu

Web series are much in demand this year. People have been binge-watching shows and the makers have been providing them with a steady supply. Mirzapur Season 2 which went online a few weeks back has been loved by everyone. No wonder the makers have given Season 3 a green light and the cast will return with the new instalment soon.



Speaking about Mirzapur 3, Ali Fazal spoke to a leading daily and shared his excitement about the announcement. “Now, we have a bigger challenge – to outdo the last two seasons. I will get busy with other projects now, but we plan to shoot soon.” He further adds about his character Guddu and how his character arc has progressed so far. “The show’s writing and characters have been celebrated this time around. When I started playing the character, I knew his arc. For the first few episodes, Guddu is a broken man who has his eyes set on revenge. Over the 20 episodes, he has evolved from a careless young boy to a man with a motive. He has gone through grave emotional loss and turbulence, and yet, he has picked himself up and fought those who have wronged him. His sense of purpose after the family tragedy has struck a chord with the audience.”





Ali Fazal will be gearing up to shoot for Fukrey 3 where he will team up with the Fukrey boys and his ladylove Richa Chadha.