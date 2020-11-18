Al Roker Updates Fans With ‘Good News’ After Surgery for Prostate Cancer

Instagram

The 66-year-old ‘Today’ co-host, who revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this month on the show, shares that he’s ‘doing better’ after undergoing surgery for the disease.

–

Al Roker has offered more updates on his recovery from prostate cancer surgery. Just days after revealing that he had returned home following a successful operation, the “Today” weather forecaster shared another “good news” with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Assuring that he is “doing great,” the 66-year-old shared in the Tuesday, November 17 episode of NBC morning show, “And walking around, the number of people just giving me a thumbs up, ‘Way to go,’ and ‘Hope you’re doing well’ has meant all the world to me.” He continued, “I just went to the doctor’s yesterday and I got some good news.”

Al’s doctor Dr. Vincent Loudone then appeared in a video to say that the journalist’s prognosis looks “very favorable.” The doctor went on to point out, “Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years.”

Al additionally extended his gratitude to his friends and fans for their support. “The outpouring of love and support that I have received from all of you, including the prayers, have been truly heartening. And this Thanksgiving, I’m truly thankful for all of you,” he stated.

When asked about his current condition, Al said, “I feel good. The technology has gotten so good, they did it with a robot, that I felt much better after the surgery than I did with any of my joint replacements.” He added, “I didn’t feel like I had major surgery, but I have this swelling around my stomach so clothes don’t fit quite right right now and I’m very vain.”

A few days earlier, Al informed his online devotees that he had been discharged from the hospital. Sharing a photo of him with wife Deborah Roberts on Instagram on November 12, he wrote, “Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home.”

Al initially opened up about his prostate cancer diagnosis in the Friday, November 6 installment of “Today” show. “After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he divulged at the time.