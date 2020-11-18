A man has died in a one punch attack at a pub in Caboolture in Queensland

A man has died in a suspected one punch attack at a hotel in Queensland.

Police were called to the Sundowner Hotel in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, after reports of a fight between two men just after 10pm yesterday.

It’s alleged a 49-year-old was punched in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete.

A 29-year-old man is alleged to have been involved in the suspected one punch attack at the hotel in Caboolture. (Nine News)

A 49-year-old man has died in a suspected one punch attack at a hotel in Caboolture, Queensland. (Nine News)

Despite the efforts of paramedics to revive the man, from Murrumba Downs, he died at the scene just after 11pm.

A 29-year-old man from Caboolture was found nearby at 11.40pm on Pasturage Road and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with unlawful striking causing death and will face the Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Police say the man fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete during the alleged attack in Caboolture. (Nine News)