50 Cent Trolls Lil Wayne Following Arrest By Feds

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Lil Wayne was arrested and charged by the feds on Tuesday, but rapper 50 Cent was lacking in sympathy following Weezy’s very proud and public endorsement of Donald Trump earlier this month.

“👀wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. get that fool on the phone. 🤦‍♂️they gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. 😳 ABC for life tomorrow 10pm,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of an article detailing Weezy’s arrest.

