50 Cent Trolls Lil Wayne Following Arrest By Feds

Lil Wayne was arrested and charged by the feds on Tuesday, but rapper 50 Cent was lacking in sympathy following Weezy’s very proud and public endorsement of Donald Trump earlier this month.

“👀wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. get that fool on the phone. 🤦‍♂️they gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. 😳 ABC for life tomorrow 10pm,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of an article detailing Weezy’s arrest.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” Wayne posted on Twitter ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

Wayne previously spent eight months at Rikers Island jail on a weapons charge and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

In December 2019, Miami-Dade police and FBI agents found the gold handgun and various drugs in the rapper’s Coach bag. He has not been hit with any drug-related charges.