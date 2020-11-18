50 Cent Open To Battling The Game In Verzuz Battle

50 Cent has said that he’s open to taking on rapper The Game in s Verzuz battle if it’s lined up.

He revealed the news on an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood — but added: “He can’t play no records with my voice on ’em.”

“As much as we fought and argued in the early stages I rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else. He’s still going to be part of G-Unit and part of the legacy overall, even if you just want to focus on the break-up,” said 50.

On Sunday, Game’s manager, Wack 100, took to Instagram and declared that he is trying to get 50 and Game to go head to head on Verzuz.

“Verzuz @losangelesconfidential Vs @50Cent,” Wack wrote in a post. “I got my side @unclemurda Let’s figure this sh*t out.”

He captioned the post: “I got em to Shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice. With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay It just might happen— All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday — #BridgingTheGap.”