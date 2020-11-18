Home Entertainment 50 Cent Open To Battling The Game In Verzuz Battle

50 Cent Open To Battling The Game In Verzuz Battle

Bradley Lamb
50 Cent has said that he’s open to taking on rapper The Game in s Verzuz battle if it’s lined up.

He revealed the news on an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood — but added: “He can’t play no records with my voice on ’em.”

“As much as we fought and argued in the early stages I rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else. He’s still going to be part of G-Unit and part of the legacy overall, even if you just want to focus on the break-up,” said 50.

