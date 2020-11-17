Zoom launches new security feature to stop ‘Zoombombers’

Zoom is rolling out new security features to allow users to stop ‘Zoombombers’ that may get into meetings uninvited.
Hosts and co-hosts now have the option to pause their meeting and remove a disruptive participant temporarily.
All video, audio, chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording will stop when hosts click the ‘Suspend Participant Activities’ button under the security icon. If a host clicks this button, then breakout rooms will also temporarily end.
Hosts will then be asked if they want to report a user form their meeting, share any other details, and optionally include a screenshot. Once they click ‘Submit,’ the reported user will be removed from the meeting, and Zoom’s security team will be notified.
“Hosts and co-hosts may resume their meeting by individually re-enabling the features they’d like to use. Zoom will also send them an email after the meeting to gather more information,” Zoom outlined in a blog post.
As Zoom gained significant popularity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company came under fire for an increase of Zoombombing and has since implemented several security features to address the issue.
Source: Zoom