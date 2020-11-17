Zack Snyder Not Attached to Direct ‘Justice League’ Sequels Despite Speculation

WENN/FayesVision

Zack Snyder may be back on the director’s seat for his own version of “Justice League“, but that deal doesn’t entail with a long commitment to other DCEU projects. The filmmaker has brushed off speculation that he would return for “Justice League” sequel(s) after he agreed to complete his cut of the 2017 movie.

“Listen, I’m just gonna say this: I don’t have any… My honest answer is I don’t have any expectation that there would be more movies than this,” he said when asked about his future in DCEU. “If that happened that would be amazing, but that bridge is far away and… It is what it is… Frankly… I’m cool.”

Snyder, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of directing one of DC’s many animated features. “Yeah I, listen… Anything’s possible, anything’s possible… It’s a wide open world and I love animation, I’m a huge fan,” he shared.

While he’s unsure if he will return for another DCEU film, Snyder will be rooting for future DC films using the characters that he has helped shape in previous movies. “Listen, you have Wonder Woman, you have Aquaman, you have this new Flash movie. All of these are branches from a tree that I planted a long time ago,” he explained.

He went on gushing, “I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more excited about what’s happening with ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘. It’s amazing, those talented people. Patty [Jenkins] is a genius and Gal [Gadot] is the greatest Wonder Woman ever. Any time those guys add a chapter to the world, it’s great, but for me, I have a very singular vision of how my track is supposed to go.”

When Snyder was first tapped to direct the superhero ensemble flick, the plan at the time was to reportedly film two movies back-to-back. However, as Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” received lukewarm response, the plan for two-part mega-movies fell apart.

The 54-year-old was then replaced by Joss Whedon during the post-production of “Justice League” as he dealt with a family tragedy. Now that he’s back to complete “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“, many have been wondering if this opens Snyder’s way back to the original plans of him directing “Justice League 2” and more.