Your Wednesday Briefing

Immunity to the coronavirus may last years

Blood samples from recovered Covid-19 patients suggest a powerful immune response that could last years, and maybe even decades, researchers reported.

In the most comprehensive and long-ranging study of immune memory to the coronavirus to date, the study found that most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent illness eight months after infection. These cells may persist in the body for a very, very long to come.

Though not yet peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal, the research may come as a relief to those concerned that vaccines might have to be administered repeatedly to keep the pandemic under control.

Quote: “That amount of memory would likely prevent the vast majority of people from getting hospitalized disease, severe disease, for many years,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist who helped lead the new study.