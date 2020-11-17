Xavier Coates ruled out of Queensland team, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch fit

Queensland’s hopes of securing this year’s State of Origin series have been dealt a major blow with youngster Xavier Coates ruled out of Wednesday’s decider.

Coates failed a fitness test on his groin injury and will be replaced by Queensland debutant Edrick Lee, adding to an already inexperienced Maroons outfit.

Corey Allan has been confirmed as the fullback for Wayne Bennett, with Valentine Holmes shifting to the wing position, while Christian Welch also returns into the Maroons’ starting line-up.

The move to shift Holmes out of the No.1 jersey comes after the Cowboys star’s slow start to the Origin series in his first year back in the NRL.

Xavier Coates scored one of the greatest tries in Origin history for the Maroons in Game Two (Nine)

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast Blues icon Phil Gould suggested Holmes “didn’t have the miles in the legs” to lead Queensland from the back to a series clincher.

Queensland vs New South Wales 21 hours 31 minutes to kick-off State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

In positive for the Maroons, Cameron Munster passed all of his concussion protocols after his Game Two head knock and will once again line up in the No.6 jersey.

“He’s one of the top three players in the team,” Queensland coach Wayne Bennett said.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“We missed him a lot and we’re pleased we’ve got him back.”