Woman Accused Of Setting Up Rapper MO3 Speaks Out

A woman who was accused of setting up rapper Mo3 to be shot and killed has spoken out following his tragic death.

Mo3 was killed on Dallas’s northbound Interstate 35, according to the Dallas Police Department.

They told USA TODAY that the shooting suspect was an adult Black male. The man stopped his dark sedan before exiting the vehicle and walking towards Mo3 with a firearm. Mo3 had also exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway.

“Damn MoMo Ion think I ever cried like this before. I was rooting for you & you had so much more to show the world they don’t even know!!! I feel robbed,” she reportedly wrote on Facebook, per @gossipofthecity_. “These people only knew what you showed them, but I got to see the side they didn’t see & I appreciate that.”

Mo3 was an affiliate of Boosie Badazz and the pair regularly released music together. His crew continues to mourn his death, as do his fans.