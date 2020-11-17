With this early Black Friday at Amazon deal you’ll save $120 off a new Garmin Vivoactive 3

Be ready to sweat away 2020 with a new Garmin Vivoactive 3 fitness smartwatch. You’ll be able to keep track of all of your workouts while also saving some serious cash in the process.

Though the watch may be getting a little long in the tooth, this Garmin Vivoactive 3 deal is definitely worth exploring if you want an excellent true fitness smartwatch. Garmin watches are widely known to be some of the absolute best at keeping tabs on your workouts so when an early Black Friday deal like this shows up that saves you up to $120 off the price of the watch, fitness fans should take notice.

Garmin has been making excellent fitness smartwatches that not only look nice but will perform well for years. Plus, since these devices are focused on fitness first rather than just being smartwatches, so it has a much longer lifespan.

Of course, it has the expected heart rate monitoring and GPS built-in, but it also comes with stress and VO2 max tracking. You’ll also find over 15 preloaded sports apps for keeping tabs on your progress in activities such as biking, yoga, running, and more. Once you have completed your workout, using the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you’ll be able to see your fitness history and share it with the Garmin community.

The Vivoactive 3 is also compatible with the Connect IQ store. From there, you can download new watch faces, widgets, and apps like Uber and Accuweather. Then whether you are on the go exploring a new place or out for a jog, you won’t need to worry about your wallet because you’ll have Garmin Pay on the Vivoactive 3 for contactless payments, which is helpful during a pandemic.

If the Vivoactive 3 isn’t quite your style, be on the lookout as we get closer to Black Friday for even more fitness tracker and smartwatch deals.