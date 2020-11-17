When Ranbir Kapoor helped Amitabh Bachchan to use new technology

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt. The trio has been shooting for the film for a long time now, but due to the pandemic the shooting of the film stalled for about eight months. According to sources, a few things have started being shot in Mumbai but there is no confirmation on the same. But today we are here to recall the time Ranbir and Amitabh gelled well on the sets of the film and were snapped in conversation.

Ranbir took it upon himself to teach and set up the new wireless headphones for Big B. The senior actor had even taken to social media to reveal the same and posted, “he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables ..” Big B is extremely tech friendly and it was a total treat to watch these two stars bond over the latest technology. Check out the pictures below…