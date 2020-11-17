When is the NBA Draft in 2020? New date, time, location, mock draft & more to know

Now that the 2019-20 season is finally behind them, NBA teams are fully focused on the 2020 NBA Draft as part of what will be a short offseason.

This year’s draft class doesn’t have an obvious star like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant sitting at the top of big boards, but there are a few talented prospects who will be ready to contribute right away or in the near future. This draft could also see a lot of movement as front offices prepare for free agency, which will quickly follow the annual event.

When will teams be on the clock? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 NBA Draft.

When is the NBA Draft in 2020?

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Nov. 18, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, and free agent negotiations will begin Friday, Nov. 20.

NBA Draft TV channel, how to live stream

You can watch the 2020 NBA Draft on ESPN or stream it via the Watch ESPN app.

Where is the NBA Draft in 2020?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the first- and second-round selections from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn. The event will be conducted virtually, similar to how the NFL handled its draft earlier this year.

2020 NBA Draft order

First round

Pick Team 1. Timberwolves 2. Warriors 3. Hornets 4. Bulls 5. Cavaliers 6. Hawks 7. Pistons 8. Knicks 9. Wizards 10. Suns 11. Spurs 12. Kings 13. Pelicans 14. Celtics (via Grizzlies) 15. Magic 16. Trail Blazers 17. Timberwolves (via Nets) 18. Mavericks 19. Nets 20. Heat 21. 76ers (via Thunder) 22. Nuggets (via Rockets) 23. Jazz 24. Bucks (via Pacers) 25. Thunder (via Nuggets) 26. Celtics 27. Knicks (via Clippers) 28. Lakers 29. Raptors 30. Celtics (via Bucks)

Second round

Pick Team 31. Mavericks (via Warriors) 32. Hornets (via Cavaliers) 33. Timberwolves 34. 76ers (via Hawks) 35. Kings (via Pistons) 36. 76ers (via Knicks) 37. Wizards (via Bulls) 38. Knicks (via Hornets) 39. Pelicans (via Wizards) 40. Grizzlies (via Suns) 41. Spurs 42. Pelicans 43. Kings 44. Bulls (via Grizzlies) 45. Magic 46. Trail Blazers 47. Celtics (via Nets) 48. Warriors (via Mavericks) 49. 76ers 50. Hawks (via Heat) 51. Warriors (via Jazz) 52. Kings (via Rockets) 53. Thunder 54. Pacers 55. Nets (via Nuggets) 56. Hornets (via Celtics) 57. Clippers 58. 76ers (via Lakers) 59. Raptors 60. Pelicans (via Bucks)

NBA mock draft 2020

1. Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards, Wing, Georgia

Edwards didn’t amaze scouts like a typical No. 1 pick while playing for the Bulldogs, but he may have the most potential of any player in this draft. He is an explosive offensive force who can get downhill in a hurry.

His effort at Georgia was inconsistent — and that might be putting it kindly — and he only shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3-point range. There are definitely concerns here, but Edwards could eventually become an All-Star. Plus, he’d fit nicely next to D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

2. Warriors — James Wiseman, Big, Memphis

Wiseman running up and down the floor with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green? Now that’s a tantalizing thought for Golden State fans, especially considering center has been one of the few holes in the lineup over the past few years.

It should be noted that this selection could move prior to the draft. Expect the Warriors’ pick to be put through the rumor mill as much as any asset in the league.

3. Hornets — LaMelo Ball, Point, Illawarra

At 6-7 and with incredible playmaking skills, Ball is understandably the top prospect on a lot of big boards. He can easily break down defenders off the dribble, and though he takes some questionable pull-up jumpers, he also often draws help and finds an open teammate.

Yes, Ball needs a lot of work on the other end, and the Hornets already have Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier in the backcourt. Still, Charlotte got lucky with this pick given its lottery odds. It’s worth taking a big swing with Ball if he’s available.

4. Bulls — Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

The best player in college basketball averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. His shooting ability would allow him to play with Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr.

Toppin is not a particularly strong defender, but the Bulls finished with the second-worst offense in the NBA in 2019-20. It wouldn’t hurt to add the 22-year-old’s scoring punch.

5. Cavaliers — Deni Avdija, Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Avdija is an oversized creator who’s comfortable working out of the pick-and-roll and in transition. The biggest issue with him is whether he can develop a consistent enough outside shot to stretch the defense.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland can get tunnel vision on offense, so having Avdija take possessions as the lead initiator makes a lot of sense.

