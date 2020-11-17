Week 11 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

Stacks can win you an NFL DFS contest, and they can also be infuriating. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were awesome from our Week 10 stacks article, but Drew Lock was, well, less so. But we get back on the horse for Week 11 in the hopes of finding the right pair of teammates to lead us in DraftKings and FanDuel cash games and tournaments.

If you’re looking for fun, we’d advise you just to scroll down to the tournament section and find a stack only possible on FanDuel that includes both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. What a beautiful world we’re living in that such a play is possible in Week 11.

Be sure to follow our Twitter account @SN_Fantasy to see all of our DFS content heading into kickoff every week.

MORE WEEK 11 DFS: Best values | Lineup Builder

Week 11 NFL DFS Picks: Top cash game stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel

QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Jets (DK stack)

Herbert is coming off his worst statistical game (in terms of yardage), and he still scored more than 21 DK points. He gets a friendly matchup against the Jets this week, with New York allowing more than 23 DK points per game to quarterbacks. Herbert is likely to bounce back and approach 300 yards passing again in this game.

Allen remains a rock-solid DraftKings play each week thanks to his high reception totals in DK’s PPR scoring, and don’t expect the Jets to be the reason he slows down. Allen has seen double-digit targets more often than not in games this season, and Week 11 should be another one of those.

WEEK 11 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Broncs (FD/DK stack)

Tua’s biggest appeal from a lineup-construction perspective is his price. He’s down near the bottom on both sites among starting QBs. That just provides a level of flexibility that can come in handy with so many star RBs and WRs available on the main slate this week. It doesn’t hurt that Tagovailoa has looked greatly improved each week since making his debut.

There might not be huge upside with Tagovailoa in a decent matchup, but there’s a good floor, and he’s thrown two touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

Parker is the most obvious target to use here for Tagovailoa, especially in cash games. If you’re looking for a tight end fit instead, Mike Gesicki could also work. Tua’s best odds of throwing touchdowns come to those two big targets.

WEEK 11 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings

QB Lamar Jackson and WR Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Titans (FD stack)

Jackson and the Ravens are seeking revenge against Tennessee after the Titans knocked them out of last year’s postseason. Jackson is also the third-highest priced QB on FanDuel despite being the highest-priced signal-caller on DraftKings. That makes him a solid cash-game play.

Brown is a bit more hit-or-miss, which increases his cash play risk, but the Titans have also allowed the fourth-most FD points per game to wide receivers. Counting on Brown for a big play is a fair thing to do.

Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: Best stacks for daily fantasy football GPPs/tournaments

QB Alex Smith and WR Terry McLaurin, Washington vs. Bengals (FD stack)

A week after throwing 55 passes, Smith doesn’t see much of a shift in his price. We’ll take advantage and hope that he throws at least 40 passes yet again against a bottom-10 Bengals pass defense.

McLaurin makes sense here, even with Smith being the dump-down pass type. We’ve seen how McLaurin can take a short pass and turn it into a long gain, and Smith has targeted McLaurin a combined 17 times the past two weeks. That’s good enough to expect a big play from McLaurin.

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

QB Jameis Winston, WR Michael Thomas and TE Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Falcons (FD stack)

This stack isn’t even possible on DK because Hill is listed as a QB there, but on FanDuel, we can lock Hill into the tight end spot in what surely will be a popular move in Week 11.

What might be less popular is pairing Smith with Winston and Thomas while Drew Brees (ribs) misses out on a juicy matchup with the Falcons. There’s almost a case to going even more all-in here and playing Alvin Kamara, too. The Falcons have a bad defense, and these are explosive players, albeit ones who haven’t played much in games together.

If Sean Payton unleashes Jameis, which feels like a big if, Thomas could have 10 catches while Hill does a little bit of everything. It’s certainly a fun stack to root for.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

RB Salvon Ahmed and DEF Miami Dolphins @ Broncos (FD/DK stack)

We’re back with a Dolphins RB/DEF stack, something that worked earlier this season for us with Myles Gaskin. Gaskin (knee) is hurt now, so naturally it’s his college roommate Ahmed we’re counting on.

If Matt Breida (hamstring) returns, Ahmed becomes riskier but still playable at a relative value price coming off 21 carries in Week 10. We shouldn’t have to explain too much to why we’d want to play Miami’s defense against Drew Lock after he was intercepted four times by the Raiders.