Week 11 NFL DFS Picks: Best value players, sleepers for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

Amazingly, the NFL has made it through 10 crazy weeks, and divisional races are starting to heat up. Regardless of where you are in your season-long fantasy football standings, DFS sites will always be there for you to start fresh with brand new lineups each week. Of course, you’ll want a sound strategy before blindly plugging in players, and the best way to succeed in daily fantasy football is to pinpoint sleepers and value players so that you can afford consistent, weekly studs in other roster spots. As always, we’re here in Week 11 highlighting our favorite under-the-radar plays on DraftKings and FanDuel and hopefully leading you to optimal scores and more green in your account for the holidays.

If you checked out this column last week, you would have benefited from our advice to plug in Tua Tagovailoa, Antonio Gibson, John Brown, and the Saints defense. Making any of these lower-priced, under-the-radar picks could have afforded you bigger-budget names like Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, or DeAndre Hopkins without sacrificing production.

NFL DFS Picks Week 11: QB sleepers, values

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (DK: $6,300 | FD: $7,800)

If Teddy B didn’t sprain his MCL last week, he would be our top value pick against the Lions, but Matty Ice against New Orleans in a game projected to total 51.5 points will do just fine. The Falcons have quietly won three of their past four games, and they’ve put up over 30 points per game during that stretch. Ryan also most likely gets the field-stretching Calvin Ridley back this week after he missed Atlanta’s last game. Before the injury, Ridley averaged 82.1 yards per game and 15.3 yards per reception and caught six TDs. Ridley and Julio Jones boost Ryan’s numbers, and so do divisional matchups. The veteran signal-caller has averaged 297.7 passing yards per game and tallied 44 total TDs in 23 career games against New Orleans. The Saints have been pretty good against the pass lately, but they have still allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (DK: $6,200 | FD: $7,100)

Kirk Cousins has been riding high lately. He finally won a Monday Night Football game and beat the Bears for the first time since he joined Minnesota. He and the incredible Dalvin Cook have led the Vikings to three consecutive victories, and they look to have a legitimate shot at an NFC wild card spot if they keep things up. Facing Dallas at home should play into that narrative well, as the Cowboys rank dead last in points allowed, 30th in interceptions and takeaways, and 29th in passing TDs.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans vs. Atlanta Falcons (DK: $5,900 | FD: $7,200)

It’s never fun to see a future Hall-of-Famer get broken ribs and a punctured lung, but with Drew Brees out, in comes Winston with an opportunity to revitalize his career by winning meaningful games for a top NFC contender. He will make plenty of mistakes, to be sure, but with Sean Payton calling plays and the plethora of weapons around him, Winston should put up plenty of points against the most-generous pass defense in fantasy football. Crab legs for everyone in NOLA this weekend!

Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: RB sleepers, values

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (DK: $6,400 | FD: $6,900)

This red-hot rookie might end up a league winner in season-long fantasy leagues, and he’s already made millions of people money in DFS. He put up 25.9 PPR points against a decent Washington defense last week with 81 ground yards, 68 air yards, and a score. He should destroy the Panthers, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points to backs. Don’t try to reason against it just because DFS sites have raised his cost — he’s still a value given his obvious talent and the 30-point ceiling we project for him.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots at Houston Texans (DK: $5,700 | FD: $5,800)

Look out, Derrick Henry — it seems you aren’t the only explosive NFL back out of Alabama. Harris has been absolutely beasting on opponents this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry (fourth among RBs) and 4.1 yards before contact per rushing attempt (fourth best). He has tremendous vision and burst and plays bigger than his 5-11, 211-pound frame. He fits the 2020 Patriots’ scheme perfectly, as evidenced in New England’s upset of the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Harris gobbled up 121 yards on 22 carries, pounding an otherwise-superb Baltimore defense as heavy rains poured down. The Texans are the second-most generous team to fantasy RBs, so expect more of the same this weekend. Just know that we recognize him as more of a value in FanDuel’s half-PPR format, not as much in DraftKings’ full-PPR scoring (the next two guys are PPR darlings, though).

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers (DK: $5,200 | FD: $6,100)

Hines rushed 12 times for 70 yards and a score in the Colts’ upset win over the Titans last Thursday, and caught five-of-six passes for 45 yards. He looked like Indy’s most explosive back, and it really wasn’t even that close. With rookie Jonathan Taylor struggling to find holes (and hold on to the ball), veteran QB Philip Rivers will likely continue looking Hines’ way. The third-year NC State product’s pass-catching and playmaking abilities all but guarantee volume regardless of game script — he’s caught 80.5 percent of his targets and averaged eight yards per reception. Green Bay features a high-scoring offense, but its defense gives up the third-most fantasy points to RBs. In a game projected to total 51.5 points, Hines should see five or more targets for the sixth game this season.

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $5,200 | FD: $5,600)

Newsflash: Washington QB Alex Smith likes McKissic…like, a lot. Smith looked McKissic’s way a whopping 15 times in Detroit over the weekend, and his security blanket hauled in seven catches for 43 yards. He added a touchdown on the ground, but Antonio Gibson rightfully got the majority of the goal-line work. Smith’s M.O. on the ever-trailing WFT seems to be to chuck it. He threw 55 passes Sunday and could throw 50 more against Cincinnati this weekend. McKissic has seen 29 targets over Washington’s past two games, and while he’s no Alvin Kamara, you can’t go wrong with that kind of volume in a PPR format at $5,200.

FanDuel, DraftKings Picks Week 11: WR sleepers, values

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (DK: $5,400 | FD: $6,900)

Ever since the Dak Prescott injury, we seldom advise starting Cowboys receivers, but Cooper has averaged seven targets over Dallas’ past four games, grabbing five-of-six looks for 67 yards against a tough Steelers defense two weeks ago. Thanks to their bye, the Cowboys have had an extra week to prepare for Minnesota’s Swiss-cheese secondary, and Cooper should be included plenty regardless of who starts under center for Dallas. It’s rare to find superstar receivers who average 16 PPR points per game at $5,400, never mind against the defense giving up the fourth-most points to WRs.

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at Houston Texans (DK: $4,900 | FD: $6,000)

Meyers looks like the new Julian Edelman for Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He’s been all over the field the past few weeks, gobbling up targets and making big chunk-yard plays. He caught a whopping 12-of-14 targets for 169 yards against the Jets two weeks ago, and then grabbed five for 69 last week against the Ravens while also throwing a perfect 24-yard touchdown strike to running back Rex Burkhead in the corner of the end zone. Meyers seems like the real deal, and the sky’s the limit against a Houston defense that has allowed at least 283 passing yards in four of its past five games (the outlier being the Texans’ game in Cleveland over the weekend, which was played during a Polar Vortex). Fire up Meyers and watch him burn Houston’s secondary like the Texan sun.

Willie Snead IV, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (DK: $4,500 | FD: $5,200)

The Ravens have desperately needed somebody to step up in their formerly dominant offense. Second-year wideout Marquise Brown has averaged 6.8 PPR points over the course of Baltimore’s past four games, while tight end Mark Andrews has averaged 7.15. Enter Snead, who has caught five-of-seven targets in two of his past three games. He posted 106 yards against a superb Steelers D three weeks ago and hauled in two touchdown passes against a solid Patriots secondary last Sunday. Now he gets to feast on the Titans, who surrender the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season. Free Willie!

Week 11 NFL DFS Picks: TE sleepers, values

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (DK: $4,200 | FD: $6,000)

The tight end spot has been a barren wasteland for anyone who doesn’t own Travis Kelce or Darren Waller this season. Although it’s a pretty steep drop, Hockenson has probably been the third-best option. He has received 53 targets and caught 67.9 percent of them (he only has two drops on the year). Five of his catches have gone for TDs, and 23 have been for first downs. You want a TE who has the trust of his QB, and Hockenson definitely has Matthew Stafford’s. Carolina ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to TEs, so shoot your shot with T.J. Hock.

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (DK: $4,100 | FD: $6,100)

Tre’Quan Smith sustained a bad-looking concussion last weekend against San Francisco and will very likely miss this shootout of a game against Atlanta this weekend. That should open up opportunities for Cook, even with the aforementioned Jameis Winston getting the start in place of the injured Drew Brees. Winston has been known to look to his tight ends and taller receivers, so the 6-5, 245-pound Cook will have a chance to get some yards and another touchdown.

Week 11 NFL DFS values: D/ST sleepers

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $3,000 | FD: $4,600)

Two factors go into the Browns standing out as the top value defense for Week 11. For one, they have featured one of the top pass-rushing attacks, led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett (league-leading 9.5 sacks). Secondly, Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz has been sacked 35 times, more than any other signal-caller. Wentz also leads the league in another undesirable stat category — he has 12 interceptions. Philly has averaged 20.6 points per game its past three outings and yields the sixth-most fantasy points to D/STs, so go with Cleveland for a low-priced, high-upside option.