Week 11 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Whether you agree with Sean Payton’s Taysom Hill usage or not, it’s about to become a whole lot more prevalent with Drew Brees’ rib injury changing up the outlook in New Orleans. Because FanDuel has listed Hill as a tight end all season, he’s still there. Even if he doesn’t exactly qualify as an under-the-radar DFS sleeper, it makes sense to start our Week 11 FanDuel tournament picks with Hill.

The value there, along with our choice to attack value at QB with Alex Smith, allows us to load up our lineup with high-end running backs and wide receivers. We’ll be counting on Smith and Terry McLaurin to air it out nearly as much as they did in Week 10, and if that happens, this lineup has a good chance of popping.

MORE WEEK 11 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder

FanDuel Picks Week 11: NFL DFS lineup for GPPs

QB Alex Smith, Washington vs. Bengals ($6,600)

Smith is coming off a week in which he threw 55 passes. Yes, a lot of those are dump downs, but he still approached 400 yards and only was deprived of a bigger week because he didn’t throw any touchdowns. At the bottom pricing for this week’s starting quarterbacks, Smith is a good speculative play in GPPs because even if he throws closer to 40 passes than 55, he still should return value.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Cowboys ($10,500)

Hopefully Cook’s relatively quiet week against the Bears has folks looking elsewhere from the high-priced RB in Week 11. We’re riding with him against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Dallas allows more than 21 FD points per game to RBs. so expect a big week from Cook.

WEEK 11 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

RB Mike Davis, Panthers vs. Lions ($7,400)

Signs point to Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) being out this week, which makes it a perfect time to jump back on the Davis bandwagon. He goes from one of the league’s toughest rushing matchups (Tampa Bay) to lining up against the team allowing the most FD points to running backs this season (more than 33). Sign us up for that.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington vs. Bengals ($7,300)

There was some consideration to getting cuter with the WFT stack with Smith and using someone like J.D. McKissic or Logan Thomas. But McLaurin is the resident big-play threat for Washington, capable of turning short passes into large gains, and that made him the right pick in a tournament lineup.

WEEK 11 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: DraftKings

WR Chase Claypool, Steelers @ Jaguars ($6,400)

Claypool has a nose for the end zone, and against a Jaguars team that’s allowed double-digit touchdowns to wide receivers in 2020, it’s fair to expect the big-bodied Claypool to find paydirt in a blowout.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Patriots @ Texans ($6,000)

As long as Julian Edelman (knee) remains out, Meyers is a playable target for the Patriots. He’s seen six or more targets in four straight games, including two games with double-digit looks. Cam Newton trusts Meyers to move the chains, and Meyers has good after–the-catch ability, giving him a great combination of floor and ceiling.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

TE Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Falcons ($4,500)

Hill is basically a free space on FanDuel this week with Drew Brees hurting in New Orleans. Whether Hill gets more snaps at QB than usual or not, he’s already sort of a value at this price, and any use as a legit quarterback makes this price laughable. It’s not worth fading Hill at this value, even if he’s super highly owned.

FLEX Tee Higgins, Bengals @ Washington ($6,500)

Higgins is coming into his own midway through his rookie season, and Joe Burrow has targeted him times each of Cincinnati’s past two games. It can definitely become three in a row against a Washington pass defense that has been good this year but had problems with the Lions last week.

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

DEF Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jets ($4,500)

Oh, the Jets, how lovely it is to play a defense against them in DFS. Even with Joe Flacco at quarterback, New York is more likely to get shutout than score 30 and more likely to turn the ball over and get sacked than break off big plays.