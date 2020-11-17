Week 11 DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

This week may be one of the best for daily fantasy football cash games. There are a lot of favorable matchups for notable players on the Week 11 NFL DFS slate, and in particular, the running back position has a lot of obvious plays, including ones that aren’t that expensive. That makes it easy to spread money around for WRs and a high-priced QB. Our Week 11 DraftKings cash lineup is targeting these backs and a couple of sleeper picks to make a safe lineup that has quite a bit of upside.

Per usual, the best place to spend down in cash games is at tight end. The position is just so hard to predict, so instead of going for one of the “safe” top options, it makes sense to target a value play who gets regular looks. By spending down there and targeting the mid-tier RBs, we’re able to spend up at QB and add a few great WRs to give ourselves a well-balanced lineup without targeting any top-tier studs. With this approach, we’re looking for the highest floor possible, and this lineup should deliver that.

DraftKings Week 11 Picks: NFL DFS cash lineup

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Jets ($6,800). After a brief, one-week respite to target Josh Allen, we’re back on Herbert in a great matchup against the Jets. The Jets have allowed the fourth-most DK points per game to QBs this year at a mark of 23.4. That includes four rushing TDs to the position, tied for the third most in the league. Herbert has posted at least three TDs in five of his last six games and is averaging 291.6 passing yards per game. After a career-low 187 passing yards against the Dolphins, Herbert will be looking to bounce back and help the Chargers earn a victory in a game that they should win.

RB Mike Davis, Panthers vs. Lions ($6,800). With Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) likely out again this week, Davis will be the workhorse for the Panthers. The Lions have allowed a league-high 36.6 DK points per game to RBs, which includes 18 total TDs. For context, no other team has allowed more than 15. Davis should have a field day against the Lions, and if Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is out, the Panthers will likely come in with a ground-dominant game plan. That should benefit Davis even more, so he’s arguably the safest pick on the RB slate this week.

RB Damien Harris, Patriots @ Texans ($5,700). Harris is another player who’s a safe bet to get a solid workload. Harris has three games with 100-plus rushing yards, and it seems clear that he’s going to be the team’s workhorse back from here on out. The Texans have allowed 250 more rushing yards to RBs than any other team in the league (1,389), so Harris could post career-high numbers in this contest. If he can find the end zone more than once, he should easily outperform this price tag as the leader of the Patriots offense.

WR Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Jets ($7,400). We’re pairing Herbert with his top receiver in a stack that has paid off quite a few times this season. The Jets have allowed 1,746 receiving yards to wideouts this year, good for the fourth most in the NFL. Meanwhile, Allen has seen the third-most targets (93) and logged the fourth-most catches (65) this season. He should have another great outing in a terrific matchup and should easily eclipse double-digit DK points for the ninth consecutive game.

WR Amari Cooper, Cowboys @ Vikings ($5,400). The Vikings are one of two teams to allow 16 receiving TDs to wideouts this year. That puts Cooper in a favorable matchup. Given that Andy Dalton (concussion, COVID) is likely to return this week, trusting Cooper, who had posted at least 12.5 DK points in all be two games this year, seems ideal, especially at this low-level price. Cooper could pay off in spades if Dalton continues to target him heavily (Cooper saw 17 total targets in Dalton’s first two starts of the year).

WR Jalen Reagor, Eagles @ Browns ($4,300). Reagor is our one holdover from last week’s lineup. He once again is priced favorably, and in four games this season, he is averaging 9.1 DK points per game. Reagor should continue to see targets from Carson Wentz (6.5 per game since his return from injury) and will have a chance to break a big play against a Browns defense that has allowed 43.6 DK points per game, good for the sixth most. There aren’t many receivers in the mid-$4K range that look better than Reagor.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington @ Bengals ($3,300). Thomas is the epitome of consistency. He gets 5.8 targets per game and has yet to log fewer than four in a contest despite playing with three different quarterbacks. The targets don’t always translate into production, but he has three double-digit scoring games in his past four outings. Against a Bengals defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to TEs (583), Thomas should have a nice game and only needs a few catches to pay off this modest price tag.

FLEX Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Packers ($5,200). Hines is one of the riskier picks of this lineup because the Colts don’t have a defined pecking order in their backfield. That said, Hines has posted at least 21.2 DK points in two of his past three games and saw a season-high 17 touches against the Titans last week. Hines has three two-TD games this season, so his ceiling is high, and against a Packers defense that has allowed the second-most DK points to RBs (33.1), he should produce. Also, the game-script here likely favors Hines’ dual-threat ability as opposed to Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins’ more powerful running styles.

D/ST Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jaguars ($4,600). The Steelers are the highest-priced defense on the slate, and with good reason. They are taking on Jake Luton, and while the rookie has looked good at times during his first two starts, he is prone to making mistakes under pressure. The Steelers are tops in the NFL in sacks per game (4), so they should be able to pressure Luton and force some turnovers. No unit has a higher floor than the Steelers and few, if any, have a higher ceiling.