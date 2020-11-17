Washington announces player tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the positive test, Washington’s scheduled game against the Cincinnati Bengals has not been rescheduled or canceled at this time, with the hope that an outbreak has been avoided and the team will be able to play on Sunday. The team previously announced that no fans would be in attendance for the game due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Washington is the second NFC East team to announce a COVID-19 case today, as the New York Giants announced this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that two staff members have been identified as “high risk” close contacts with the unnamed player.

The NFL is attempting to get to the finish line this season despite multiple teams testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the season. Rather than create a bubble, the league has opted for consistent testing and protocol to complete the season. The league has a 16-team playoff plan in place if they are unable to finish the season as scheduled.