Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

SEC Player of the Week – Jillian Gillen, Arkansas

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Arkansas’ Jillian Gillen, a sophomore outside hitter from Stilwell, Kan., averaged 4.81 points, 4.00 kills and 3.13 digs per set over the wins over No. 14 Texas A,amp;M. In the second match against the Aggies, Gillen posted her fifth double-double of the season with 18 kills and a season-high 18 digs and added a career-high four service aces.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Kentucky’s Azhani Tealer, a sophomore middle blocker from Grand Prairie, Texas, averaged 2.00 blocks per set in a pair of road wins at Mississippi State. Tealer tallied a career-high eight blocks in the first match against the Bulldogs on Friday.

SEC Setter of the Week – Arkansas’ Gracie Ryan, a junior from Orlando, Fla., averaged 11.50 assists per set in the two wins over No. 14 Texas A,amp;M. Ryan recorded 47 assists in the opening match, and followed that with a double-double of 45 assists and 16 digs as the Razorbacks finished the fall slate undefeated at home.

SEC Freshman of the Week – South Carolina’s Riley Whitesides, a left side/outside hitter from Greenville, S.C., averaged 4.25 points, 4.00 kills and 1.38 digs per set and owned a .329 hitting percentage in the series against No. 4 Florida. In her team’s win on Thursday, Whitesides posted 23 kills and seven digs along with her .413 hitting percentage as the Gamecocks defeated the Gators for the first time since 2006.