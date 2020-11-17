Vince Vaughn Responds To Backlash Over Video Of Him Shaking Trump’s Hand

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Comedian Vince Vaughn’s fans were disappointed after a video surfaced of him socializing with Trump and shaking his hand.

He has finally responded to his critics.

“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” Vaughn told The LA Times. “It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.”

