Vince Vaughn Responds To Backlash Over Video Of Him Shaking Trump’s Hand

Comedian Vince Vaughn’s fans were disappointed after a video surfaced of him socializing with Trump and shaking his hand.

He has finally responded to his critics.

“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” Vaughn told The LA Times. “It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.”

He continued: “I think people are more charged than ever about these things. But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it.

“I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down,” he continued. “The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that.”

He denies endorsing Donald Trump.