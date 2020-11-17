Vanessa Hudgens Shared Dating And Relationship Desires

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

“It’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things.”

You know Vanessa Hudgens: former High School Musical star, amazing singer, and the reigning queen of Christmas movies.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old opened up about her love life.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

The actor shared that she’s fine with someone who can relate to her fame or a person who’s more private. “Your girl’s open!” she exclaimed with a laugh. “I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m not picky, really. I know what I want. If someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not – if anything I would prefer them not to be, but we’ll see, we’ll see.”


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

When asked if she’s been dating during quarantine, the Knight Before Christmas star responded, “How?!” while rolling her eyes and smiling.


John Shearer / Getty Images

“I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously, and to keep everyone safe, there are precautions,” she explained. “And at times, it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me.”


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Vanessa also revealed that she would “100%” be down for her friends playing matchmaker.


Noam Galai / Getty Images

“My friends are my family. They care about me so much, and I think that’s what it boils down to for Stacy and Margaret, you know?” she said.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“So, I would totally let my friends be like, ‘Hey, you should go for this,’ and set me up. Friends, where you at?” she concluded.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Wishing you all the best, Vanessa! Hope you find your own prince very soon!

You can watch the full Entertainment Tonight interview here.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR