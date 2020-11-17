Uniswap’s liquidity plunges 40% in a day as incentives dry up By Cointelegraph

Uniswap’s liquidity plunges 40% in a day as incentives dry up
The total value of assets locked in leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap has plummeted by 38% in 24 hours amid the conclusion of its UNI liquidity rewards program on Nov. 17.
Meanwhile “vampire” clone SushiSwap has doubled its TVL and is aggressively pursuing additional liquidity.
