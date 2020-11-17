Turkish Grand Prix track surfact the blueprint for 2022 rules say Martin Brundle

Leading Formula One commentator Martin Brundle says the sport needs to learn from the “totally unsuitable track” for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix, that produced one of the best race weekends in years.

The Istanbul track, a fixture on the F1 calendar from 2005-2011, was added to this season’s schedule when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the sport to scramble for European venues to replace races in America and Asia.

The track was resurfaced just weeks ago, at a rumoured cost of around $8m, but the new tarmac was so new and so smooth that the tyres simply didn’t work, leaving the F1 cars skating around as if they were on ice.

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Friday’s first practice, an embarrassing 10 seconds slower than the pole position time from 2011. World champion Lewis Hamilton labelled the conditions “terrifying” and “shit with a capital S.”

But while the drivers weren’t happy, the rest of the world was fascinated by the sight of them struggling to keep the cars on the road. For once the cars looked hard to drive, as befits the world’s top motorsport category.

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the world title in Turkey. (Getty)

It resulted in Canada’s Lance Stroll claiming his first pole position, while Mercedes recorded their worst qualifying performance in seven years.

And with the Formula One regulations due to change significantly in 2022, Brundle says those in charge of the sport must learn from the weekend, ensuring the new rules produce more of what we saw in Turkey.

“A totally unsuitable track due to a very-recent resurfacing made for an immense race due to its slippery nature,” he wrote in his column for .

“It was so refreshing to see the drivers having to control the cars every metre of the way with no respite, and a great reminder that hopefully we will slash the downforce in 2022 and put more control back into the swirling hands of the drivers rather than predominantly the wind tunnels.

Daniel Ricciardo had a frustrating Turkish GP. (Getty)

“Once again, the Istanbul Park track served up a great race even if it was because the surface just wasn’t F1 race-ready. But it was the same track surface for everyone, and only one man had the speed and endurance to truly master it in a style which Michael Schumacher would fully have appreciated as Lewis matched his championship tally.”

Brundle described Renault’s race as a “nightmare” with Daniel Ricciardo finishing 10th and Esteban Ocon 11th, a result that drops the team from third to fifth in the Constructor’s Championship, a difference of approximately $15 million in prizemoney should it remain that way at the end of the season.

“There were moments during the race when I was told I was one of the fastest out there, then just a few laps later my tyres were completely gone so it was all a bit of a lottery,” Ricciardo said.