Trevor Lawrence cleared to face Florida State

Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumed first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is back and ready to get to work.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Lawrence has been cleared to return to action after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 and missed his team’s last two games, a 34-28 win over the Boston College Eagles on Oct. 31 and a thrilling double-overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 7.

The Tigers were on their bye last week ahead of this Saturday’s matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

“I feel just as good as I did when I left a few weeks ago,” Lawrence said when speaking with reporters on Tuesday. “Back to normal.”

Lawrence, who added that he’s free of the coronavirus, also talked about the excitement he felt upon rejoining his teammates for the pivotal stretch of the season.

“This shows it’s a privilege to get to do what we do,” he said. “Being out here, the days can be long sometimes, sometimes you can lose sight of what you do and why you do it.”

Before testing positive for the virus, Lawrence completed 135-of-191 passes (70.7%) for 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions this year. He also rushed for four scores.

Clemson sits at No. 4 in the rankings and still has a chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff despite falling to Notre Dame. Most believe Lawrence will go pro soon after the playoff regardless of what franchise is atop the draft order next spring.