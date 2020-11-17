Tom Brady hopes Bucs overcome prime-time struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a solid start to the season but there is one glaring flaw: their inability to perform in prime-time. Quarterback Tom Brady is aware of this issue and hopes the team will perform when the lights are brightest during the Bucs’ Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re playing at home and we’d like to go out there and play a lot better on prime-time than we played… when we got our butts kicked against the Saints,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One.

Two of Tampa Bay’s three losses this season have come during prime-time games, including their recent beat-down against the division-rival Saints, who completed their sweep of the Bucs last week. The Bucs also lost to the Chicago Bears and barely beat the New York Giants on national TV but will have a chance to redeem themselves against the Rams.

Despite their prime-time struggles, Tampa Bay is clearly in the playoff hunt with a 7-3 record, but Brady has enough experience to know a team really finds out what they’re made of late in the season.