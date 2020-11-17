This Video of Taimur Ali Khan Saying ‘No Photo’ is Adorable

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly a paparazzi favourite. The tiny tot always manages to leave a smile on our faces with his adorable public-spotting. Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken her tiny tot to Dharamsala where her hubby Saif Ali Khan is shooting for Bhoot Police. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and hence his ladylove Malaika Arora too is present in the city to spend some quality time with him.



Ever since Kareena and Malaika have landed in the city to accompany their partners at work and spend the festive season together, the tourists are having a blast alright. Recently a video has gone viral where Kareena, Saif, Malaika and Arjun go out on a stroll on the streets. Saif is holding Taimur’s hand and as they are walking we see Taimur being disturbed by some tourists taking pictures of them. The tiny tot gets mighty disturbed and he screams out – ‘No photo!’

The video is adorable as Taimur shouts loudly and is clearly not happy with the lack of privacy. Take a look at this video which is going viral on the internet.







Bhoot Police also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Another video of Taimur singing happy birthday has also gone viral on social media. Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together and Kareena is seen sporting her baby bump in style.