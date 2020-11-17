‘The Voice’ Season 20: Gwen Stefani Leaving, Nick Jonas Returning

RELATED STORIES

Just weeks after announcing their engagement, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking some time apart… from competing against one another on The Voice, at least.

Stefani, currently a Season 19 Voice coach alongside Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, will vacate her chair for the NBC competition show’s upcoming 20th season — and pass it down to returning coach Nick Jonas.

Jonas previously served as a coach for The Voice‘s 18th season — one of his team members, Thunderstorm Artis, made it all the way to the finals — before leaving his spot open for Stefani’s return in Season 19. When the show returns for Season 20 in spring 2021, Jonas will coach alongside returning artists Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice wrapped its Season 19 Battles on Monday, with most TVLine readers picking Marisa Corvo, Ryan Gallagher and Larriah Jackson as the most impressive singers of the bunch. The Voice also picked up the People’s Choice Award for Competition Show of 2020 on Sunday, beating out reality juggernauts like The Bachelor, The Masker Singer and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Are you excited to see Jonas back on the show, or will you miss Stefani? And which other former (or potentially new) celebrity would you like to have added to The Voice‘s rotation of coaches? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.