The Prom: Meryl Streep rap will make fans go ‘crazy’, says Ryan Murphy

Adapted by Murphy and based on the hit Broadway play, The Prom stars Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells as a quartet of has-been actors who visit a small Indiana town to help a lesbian teenager who has been banned from attending her prom.

Discussing one of the film’s original songs, “Wear Your Crown”, Murphy told Variety he wanted to do something “upbeat” and he wanted Streep to rap.

“I need her to rap,” he recalls telling the composer.

He added: “I think Meryl fans are going to go crazy for it. I have a video of Meryl rapping. She was so good that we used her first take, which just goes to show you there’s nothing that Meryl Streep cannot do.”

According to Murphy, the song has a message of “fighting intolerance and being proud of who you are”.

“We wanted to leave young people with that feeling,” he said.