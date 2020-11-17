The obstacle in the way of a coaching extension for Wayne Bennett

Queensland Origin great Darren Lockyer has hinted that tonight’s decider could be Wayne Bennett’s swansong as Maroons’ coach.

Bennett answered a last-minute SOS to take the reins for this series when Kevin Walters took the Brisbane job in September, with Bennett stepping in to coach Queensland for the first time since 2003.

Only Mal Meninga has coached Queensland on more occasions than Bennett, who is in his fourth stint in the role, having first taken the job way back in 1986.

But with State of Origin likely to revert to its traditional mid-year timeslot in 2021, Lockyer believes Bennett’s club commitments with Souths will prevent him continuing in the position.

“Wayne’s done it all, but I think it comes down to the club rather than the QRL,” Lockyer told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“If you’re Souths, you feel like you need your head coach around at that time of the year.

“It’s an interesting one.”

Just last week Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher indicated he’d be keen for Bennett to continue in 2021, even if the series is played in the middle of the NRL season.

“We had agreed as a board to go to a full process for a two or three-year appointment and we will still go through that, but it’s going to be an interesting period of time for the next little bit. Let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Bennett has previously stated he can handle both the NRL and Origin roles, with his assistant at Souths, Jason Demetriou, ideally placed to lead the Rabbitohs, given he’s already been appointed to succeed Bennett in 2022.

Neil Henry, currently serving as one of Bennett’s assistants for this Origin series, and premiership-winning coach Paul Green are seen as the leading candidates should the QRL go for a coach who doesn’t have an NRL club.

Former Origin great Sam Thaiday believes all options are still on the table.

“I’d love to see Wayne Bennet get some success and win this State of Origin series, I think all Queenslanders would love to see that,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“Where they go in the future, I think that’s way out of my pay league.

“I think Paul Green is looking for a job at the moment, I’m sure he’ll throw his hat into the ring.”