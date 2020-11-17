‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Demand Removal of Gina Carano Over Anti-Mask Tweets

Disney+

The former MMA fighter, who portrays Cara Dune on the ‘Star Wars’ series by Disney Plus, draws the backlash after sharing her stance on COVID-19 protective measures and the presidential election.

–

Fans of “The Mandalorian” are calling for actress Gina Carano‘s role to be recast over a series of anti-mask tweets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The former mixed martial arts fighter portrays Cara Dune on the Disney+ Star Wars series, but she hasn’t been winning fans on social media after sharing her stance on COVID-19 protective measures and the U.S. presidential election.

Carano took to Twitter over the weekend, November 13-15, to share an image of two people purposely putting face masks over their eyes.

“BREAKING NEWS: DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENT LEADERS NOW RECOMMENDS (sic) WE ALL WEAR BLINDFOLDS ALONG WITH MASKS SO WE CAN’T SEE WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON,” the meme caption read.

Gina Carano voiced what seemed to be anti-mask stance amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The posting prompted the launch of the #FireGinaCarano hashtag as several social media users expressed outrage.

“Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud,” one user rebuffed Carano’s tweet. “If you are referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner.”

One social media user reminded Gina Carano about the irresponsible nature of her tweet.

Another slammed the wrestler-turned-actress, “She’s spread bats**t conspiracy theories about covid, spread bats**t conspiracy theories about election fraud… She no longer gets the benefit of the doubt.”

Another Twitter user slammed Gina Carano over her anti-mask tweet.

“On a serious note, Disney needs to f**king do something about this. Gina Carano needs to walk away from ‘The Mandalorian’. There’s no place for people like her in the Star Wars community,” another critic added.

A critic called for the firing of Gina Carano over her anti-mask tweet.

Bosses at Disney+ have yet to comment on the controversy.