The Crown Season 4 Moments Vs. Real Life Events

First, here’s Queen Elizabeth II at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in 1979:
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher after her election victory in 1979:
Here’s Prince Charles doing a reading at the memorial service for Lord Mountbatten in 1979:
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with her Conservative Cabinet in 1981:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in 1981:
Here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana outside of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at their wedding rehearsal at St. Paul’s Cathedral:
Here’s Princess Diana in her wedding dress:
And here’s what Prince Charles wore for his wedding with Princess Diana:
Here’s what Queen Elizabeth II wore to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981:
And here’s what Princess Margaret wore to the wedding:
Mark Thatcher and his co-driver Charlotte Verney during the Paris/Dakar Rally in 1982 — Mark and Charlotte went missing for several days before being found:
While there are no photos of Michael Fagan and Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside chat, here’s an artist rending of what might’ve happened from 1982:
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attending the Falklands Victory Parade in 1982:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana arriving in Australia with Prince William in 1983:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana posing in front of Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia during the Royal Tour of Australia:
And here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana climbing Uluru/Ayers Rock during their visit:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana posing for photographers in New Zealand during their royal tour in 1983:
Here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana dancing together at a gala dinner in Sydney, Australia:
Here’s Princess Diana wearing a pink Donald Campbell suit while meeting supporters in Australia:
And here’s Princess Diana in Australia wearing the Spencer family tiara:
Queen Elizabeth II broadcasting from Cape Town, South Africa in 1947:
Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 1985:
Here’s the famous The Sunday Times article about Queen Elizabeth II being “dismayed” by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher:
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York — aka the original Fergie — on their wedding day in 1986:
Here’s Princess Diana dancing to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” alongside ballet dancer Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House in 1985:
And finally, Prince Charles and Princess Diana watching as Major Hugh Lindsay’s coffin is brought home after he was killed in an avalanche:
