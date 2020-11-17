The Crown Season 4 Moments Vs. Real Life Events

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Emma Corrin and Princess Diana could be twins.

1.

First, here’s Queen Elizabeth II at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in 1979:


Netflix / Central Press / Getty Images

2.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher after her election victory in 1979:


Netflix / Tim Graham / Getty Images

3.

Here’s Prince Charles doing a reading at the memorial service for Lord Mountbatten in 1979:


Netflix / David Levenson / Fox Photos / Getty Images

4.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with her Conservative Cabinet in 1981:


Netflix / PA Images / Getty Images

5.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in 1981:


Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

6.

Here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana outside of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement:


Des Willie / Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

7.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at their wedding rehearsal at St. Paul’s Cathedral:


Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

8.

Here’s Princess Diana in her wedding dress:


Des Willie / Express Newspapers / Getty Images

9.

And here’s what Prince Charles wore for his wedding with Princess Diana:


Netflix / Express Newspapers / Getty Images

10.

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth II wore to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981:


Netflix / Terry Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

11.

And here’s what Princess Margaret wore to the wedding:


Netflix / Princess Diana Archive / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images

12.

Mark Thatcher and his co-driver Charlotte Verney during the Paris/Dakar Rally in 1982 — Mark and Charlotte went missing for several days before being found:


Netflix / PA Images / Getty Images

13.

While there are no photos of Michael Fagan and Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside chat, here’s an artist rending of what might’ve happened from 1982:


Netflix / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

14.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attending the Falklands Victory Parade in 1982:


Netflix / Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

15.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana arriving in Australia with Prince William in 1983:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

16.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posing in front of Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia during the Royal Tour of Australia:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

17.

And here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana climbing Uluru/Ayers Rock during their visit:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

18.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posing for photographers in New Zealand during their royal tour in 1983:


Netflix / Kent Gavin / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

19.

Here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana dancing together at a gala dinner in Sydney, Australia:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

20.

Here’s Princess Diana wearing a pink Donald Campbell suit while meeting supporters in Australia:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

21.

And here’s Princess Diana in Australia wearing the Spencer family tiara:


Netflix / John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

22.

Queen Elizabeth II broadcasting from Cape Town, South Africa in 1947:


Netflix / Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

23.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 1985:


Netflix / John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

24.

Here’s the famous The Sunday Times article about Queen Elizabeth II being “dismayed” by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher:


Netflix / The Sunday Times / Via youtu.be

You can read AP’s report about The Sunday Times article here.

25.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York — aka the original Fergie — on their wedding day in 1986:


Netflix / John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

26.

Here’s Princess Diana dancing to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” alongside ballet dancer Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House in 1985:


Netflix / Shutterstock

You can watch Wayne Sleep recount the moment with Diana here.

27.

And finally, Prince Charles and Princess Diana watching as Major Hugh Lindsay’s coffin is brought home after he was killed in an avalanche:


Netflix / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR