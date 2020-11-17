The Crown: Eagle-eyed viewers spot Kate Middleton lookalike in Princess Diana scene

Netflix’s historical drama returned this weekend, with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) being introduced for the first time as Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) love interest.

During episode six, titled “Terra Nullius”, the now-married Charles and Diana travel to Australia on a royal tour with a baby Prince William, where they are greeted by adoring fans.

Among the crowd is a young woman with long brown hair who wears a floral dress and yellow cardigan. She is seen shaking hands with Diana, and fans are now claiming that the actor is the spitting image of a young Middleton.

“Meta moment in S4 Ep6 of #TheCrown,” one fan tweeted. “While depicting Charles and Diana’s trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton.”

The lookalike appears in episode six (Netflix)

It is not known whether the extra was cast deliberately for her likeness to the Duchess of Cambridge or if it was simply a coincidence.

The Crown season four has been a big hit for Netflix, where it is currently the number one show on the Top 10 in the UK. You can read The Independent’s four-star review here.

However, the show has faced some criticism in regards to its historical accuracy, in particular for scenes involving Prince Charles and Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance).

Mountbatten is seen writing a letter to the prince condemning his courtship of Camilla Parker Bowles, who was then married to Andrew Parker Bowles. However, no record of any such letter exists.

The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan has since defended fabricating this plotline, saying: “What we know is that Mountbatten was really responsible for taking Charles to one side at precisely this point and saying, ‘Look, you know, enough already with playing the field, it’s time you got married and it’s time you provided an heir’.”