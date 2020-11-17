‘The Conners’: Alexandra Billings Cast as Darlene’s Friend in Season 3

Darlene has finally found a friend at work! The Conners has tapped Alexandra Billings (Transparent) to recur during Season 3 as Robin, a transgender woman who is a supervisor at the Wellman Plastics factory where Darlene and Becky are employed.

No-nonsense but fair, Robin becomes a friend and mentor to Sara Gilbert’s character, “which lands [Darlene] in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky,” per the official synopsis.

Billings makes her debut in the Nov. 25 episode.

* Nickelodeon has revealed the voice cast for its new preschool series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (which premieres Friday, Dec. 11 at 12:30 pm ET), and it includes Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black), Luke Youngblood (Galavant), Debra Wilson (MADtv) and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears).

* Tamera Mowry-Housley will join Hallmark’s Home & Family as a contributor beginning in December, our sister site reports.

* Pluto TV is adding the following classic TV shows to its free streaming service, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24, per Vulture: Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, The Love Boat, Family Ties, Wings, Mission: Impossible and The Beverly Hillbillies.

* My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood will debut Thursday, Dec. 3 on HBO Max.

* Starz is developing a slate of series inspired by “extraordinary women of history,” and for starters has acquired the rights to author and historian Alison Weir’s acclaimed biography Eleanor of Aquitaine: A Life.

* Original G4 stars Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, Chris Hardwick, Morgan Webb and Sarah Underwood will take part in A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special, airing Tuesday, Nov. 24 on Twitch and YouTube, and Friday, Nov. 27 at midnight ET/9 pm PT on Syfy.

Did @RonFunches just commit us to a G4 Reunion Special? When will 2020 end… pic.twitter.com/UioG0iN1SJ — G4TV (@G4TV) November 16, 2020

