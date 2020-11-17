The ’60 points in an NBA game’ quiz

With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving now healthy, the Brooklyn Nets are one of the favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season. But if the latest rumors are true, they might be THE favorites to win it all. The Houston Rockets are contemplating a rebuild and former MVP James Harden appears open to jumping ship, with Brooklyn sitting atop his list of destinations. Whether or not every Nets player is in favor of adding Harden to the mix is another matter, but if you’re a fan of the team, it’s hard not to get excited about the potential addition of a third superstar.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Right now, Harden is the best pure scorer in the Association, with four career 60-point games on his resume. In NBA history, there have been 73 regular-season games in which a player has scored 60 or more points; Wilt Chamberlain was responsible for 32 of them. So with that in mind, can you name every player other than Wilt to accomplish the feat?

Good luck!