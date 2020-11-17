Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Manager Slams Recently Released Documentaries!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Streaming platform Hulu’s documentary about Tekashi 6ix9ine has just dropped, and SHOWTIME is gearing up to release its own documentary about the rapper — but his manager is not happy.

“THE HULU & SHOWTIME @6IX9INE PROJECTS!! ARE BOTH UNAUTHORIZED!!” Tekashi’s manager Murda Murphy wrote via Instagram Story. “NOTHING TO DO WITH US!! THE PEOPLE IN THESE TALKING ARE [CAP]! ARE NOT INVOLVED WITH US IN ANYWAY!! DON’T SUPPORT THIS TRASH!! WHEN @6IX9INE DOES SOMETHING YOU’LL BE THE FIRST TO KNOW!”

