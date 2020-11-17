Taylor Swift Felt Like “Old News” Before Making Red

“I’ve always been very aware of my own relevancy and mortality.”
Swift also opened up about the personal fears and doubts she conquered while making Red.
“I’ve always been very aware of my own relevancy and mortality,” she stated. “My career started when I was 16 putting out albums, so by 22, I was already feeling like old news.”
“I was already watching newer, cooler artists come out every week. I was already feeling like, ‘You know, shit. I’m on my fourth record, what can I offer people?'”
And it was at this creative crossroads that Swift decided to reach beyond her established sound to make Red the eclectic classic that it is.
“That was sort of when I was like, ‘No, you know what? I don’t want this to be the part of me that stays in this one place musically forever and bores people to death,'” she said.
“It was an interesting wrestling match with my own fears of remaining stagnant that made Red the kind of joy ride that it ended up being.”
And that’s why we’re still spinning Red more than eight years later.
