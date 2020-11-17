Tara Sutaria enjoys a sumptuous feast at home

We are all aware of Tara Sutaria’s obsession with food. The actress loves to indulge every chance she gets and flaunts her food obsession on social media. During the lockdown, the actor even mastered her baking skills which were fuelled by her sweet tooth.

Yesterday, Tara Sutaria indulged in some quality spread and shared pictures of her delicious meal on social media. The first picture was of a homemade prawn cocktail. In the second picture, we see some crabs which Tara Sutaria mentioned is her ‘fav’. The third picture featured juicy steaks with the sides of some greens and mashed potatoes. Take a look at the pictures below.

Tara Sutaria certainly goes all out when it comes to food.