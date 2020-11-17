Taiwan’s Foxconn opens display manufacturing factory in Vietnam By

© . A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei
HANOI () – Taiwan’s Foxconn has opened a factory in northern Vietnam to produce displays after one year of construction, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday.
The $26-million factory in Quang Ninh province produced its first batch of products on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
The plant will produce 20,000 display screens this year, the government added.
