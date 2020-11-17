Sydney castle up for sale expected to topple price records

A century-old castle in Sydney’s north shore is expected to topple price records when it hits the market this week.

The historic north shore residence, built more than 100 years ago is up for sale and in a red hot prestige property market, the building is set to sell for well above $25 million.

Innisfallen Castle has stood on this parcel of land for more than 100 years and has only had two owners over the course of that .

Innisfallen Castle (Supplied)

The property was listed on the NSW State Heritage Register on 2 April 1999, ensuring its preservation as a slice of the city’s history.

Sandwiched between the Aussie bush and Sydney Harbour, the slice of a bygone British era makes for a unique and luxurious property.

The grand entrance is backed up with a double staircase that leads to a stone turret with 360 degree views.

Underground, the castle features some modern additions including a wine cellar, a gym and even room for a sauna.

The interior rooms are over four metres high with late Victorian-style interiors.

The decoration inside remains much the same as it was when the house was built, the nationalism of the reflected in the plasterwork as well as in stained glass.

The heritage listed castle was built in 1902 from sandstone quarried on the site and now sits on 8000 sqaure metres of land.

The Castle was named after a ruined Abbey at Killarney in Ireland and means ‘Isle of the Field.