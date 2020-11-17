Store Accused of Fat Shaming for Calling Large-Size Women’s Clothing ‘Rotten’

Dismay and anger over the size descriptions erupted in China over the chart. “We shouldn’t elevate thinness as the beauty standard,” a blogger who uses the handle “Is This a Joke?” wrote. “Even if someone’s weight is perhaps in the highest category, you can’t just put them in the ‘rotten to the core’ category.”

The issue of body shaming has drawn scrutiny globally as, more and more, women have emphasized fitness and acceptance of their bodies, as well as pushed back against impossible beauty standards. Numerous female entertainers have appeared on magazine covers without makeup. Stars like the singer Lizzo have celebrated their curves. And in China, many are starting to challenge an aesthetic that has been held up as the ideal for Chinese women — “pale, thin and youthful.”

In 2016, after women — and some men — on social media began posting photographs of their waists behind a vertical piece of A4 paper to boast of their small sizes, others mounted a different campaign. One social media user named Zhai Ruoyi wrote on Weibo: “How can you have an A4 waist? I have A4 legs!” And Zheng Churan, a feminist, posted a photo with the paper held horizontally and the message, “I love my fat waist.”

Clothing brands have long been accused of fueling unattainable beauty standards. J. Crew’s XXXS and triple-zero sizes for women were criticized for normalizing an unrealistic and unhealthily thin look. The company said in 2014 that the sizes had been created because of growing customer demand from its Hong Kong stores, both of which closed this year.

Some social media users questioned why RT-Mart would want to sabotage its sales with such polarizing language. Others saw the chart as a failed attempt at humor. Still others saw it as emblematic of a larger issue about body standards.