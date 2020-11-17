State of Origin game 3 kick off time, teams, odds, everything you need to know, QLD start time

**State of Origin kick-off times, Sydney AEDT and Brisbane AEST start times for Suncorp Stadium fixture, NSW vs Queensland Game Three Ultimate Guide**

The 2020 State of Origin series will be decided when NSW and Queensland clash in Game Three at Suncorp Stadium.

After Queensland ran away with Game One, NSW squared the ledger last week at ANZ Stadium setting up a tantalising final showdown in Brisbane.

Off the back of a mammoth year of rugby league it all boils down to this, the Origin decider, winner takes all!

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the blockbuster clash!

State of Origin (Getty)

When is State of Origin Game Three?

State of Origin Game Three will be held on Wednesday, 18 November, kick-off time 8.10pm AEDT (Sydney, NSW, Victoria); 7.10pm AEST (Brisbane, Queensland).

Origin III will be held at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

How to watch

Live and exclusive on Nine, with coverage starting at 7pm AEDT and wrapping up with a post-game show until 11pm AEDT. You can also stream the match free on 9Now (click here for the full guide to the free live stream).

You can also follow the action with Wide World of Sports’ live blog and match centre!

Damien Cook had heavy strapping on his left leg in Game Two of Origin (Getty)

Teams

NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco (c) 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Clint Gutherson 4. Jack Wighton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cody Walker 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Payne Haas 11. Angus Crichton 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Dale Finucane 15. Junior Paulo 16. Nathan Brown 17. Isaah Yeo

Reserves: 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen 19. Jarome Luai 20. Cameron McInnes 21. Nic Cotric

QLD Maroons: 1. Valentine Holmes* 2. Xavier Coates 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Dane Gagai 5. Corey Allan* 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Christian Welch 9. Jake Friend 10. Josh Papalii 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Jaydn Su’A 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant* 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Jai Arrow 17. Dunamis Lui

Reserves: 18. Ben Hunt 19. Edrick Lee 20. Moeaki Fotuaika 21. Brenko Lee

Weather

The latest weather projection for Brisbane on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM):

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower about bayside suburbs. Near zero chance elsewhere. Winds southeasterly 25 to 40 km/h.

Betting Odds

NSW: $1.41

QLD: $3.00

(Odds vis Sportsbet, correct at time of publish)

Elias calls to bring back the ‘biff’

Blues great Benny Elias has led calls to establish a new, looser set of rules around the State of Origin in a bid to restore some of the rivalry back into the series.

Speaking on SEN’s Sportsday, Elias pointed out the huge gulf in the marketing of the series when compared to how it’s actually played in the modern era.

“What phases me to no end, is that when they want to promote State of Origin, they use the big hits and the biff,” he said.

“But you’re not allowed to do it anymore, I think they’ve taken a lot of that away.

The biff returned to State of Origin on Wednesday when Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffled during game two of the 2020 series. The Blues went on to win the game handily. (Mark Kolbe/Getty)

“You have to differentiate what an NRL game is compared to what a State of Origin game is, and not just make it just a faster NRL game.

“I think they should introduce some new rules for State of Origin only and abide by it … let the war begin. It should be five minutes in the sin bin.

“If you want to take the risk of having five (minutes) in the bin, it’s still a big mortal sin and a big psychological advantage to the opposition.”

Elias’ call comes after young firebrands Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui trade hands in Origin II, igniting the series.

