S,P 500, Dow drop from record levels as coronavirus cases spike and states impose new restrictions

At 09:51 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 351.42 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 29,599.02, the S,amp;P 500 lost 30.11 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 3,596.80 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 53.51 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 11,870.62.

Financials, industrials and energy stocks gave back some gains made over the last week as positive updates from U.S. vaccine trials encouraged investors to diversify into value stocks on hopes they will benefit from a pickup in the economy.

Amazon.com Inc rose 1.2 per cent after it launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States. Drug retailers such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 8.7 per cent, while CVS Health Corp fell 7.5 per cent on the news.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed new stakes worth $5.7 billion in drugmakers Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc, lifting their shares between 1.4 per cent and 2.4 per cent.

Retail earnings is in focus this week as the third-quarter earnings season enters its tail end. Walmart Inc posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales. However, its shares fell 0.8 per cent after rallying 28 per cent this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 3.4-to-1 on the NYSE; on Nasdaq, a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S,amp;P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and three new lows.

