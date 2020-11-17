Sources: rental startup Domio, which had raised $50M in debt and a $50M Series B in 2019, plans to shut down after failing to raise more funds (Paris Martineau/The Information)

Paris Martineau / The Information:
Sources: rental startup Domio, which had raised $50M in debt and a $50M Series B in 2019, plans to shut down after failing to raise more funds — Domio, a short-term rental startup founded in 2016, plans to shut down and is looking to sell its assets, according to two investors in the company and documents viewed by The Information.
