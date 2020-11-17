SoundHound Inc. Partners With Edamam to Add Extensive Database of Food Knowledge to Houndify Platform

Article content continued

“We’re excited to partner with Edamam to give our users hands-free access to information that will help them eat better and live healthier, happier, and longer lives,” said Kamyar Mohajer, VP of Corporate Strategy, SoundHound Inc.

Houndify allows users to ask natural queries like:

“How many calories in a Big Mac?”

“Show me a keto-friendly recipe for chicken.”

“Give me nutritional information for 1/2 cup of oatmeal.”

“What foods can I eat to boost my immunity?”

“Our goal is to help consumers make smarter food choices more easily by providing them with as much data as possible,” said Victor Penev, CEO of Edamam. “Adding our content to the Houndify platform will offer voice-enabled ways to provide nutritional information and meal recommendations to people everywhere.”

With the addition of Edamam’s Nutrition Wizard and Recipe Search APIs, Houndify users will be able to use simple voice queries to get information on approximately 10,000 generic foods, 600,000 packaged foods, 90,000 items from popular restaurant chain menus, and 70,000 most commonly eaten meals.

In the last year, SoundHound has announced multiple domain partnerships including with BigOven, iHeartRadio, WCities, RADIO.COM, and Parkopedia.

Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to register for a free account or visit our blog.

About SoundHound Inc.

At SoundHound Inc., we believe every brand should have a voice. As a leading innovator of conversational technologies, we’re trusted by leading global brands. Houndify, our independent Voice AI platform, allows developers to build a custom voice assistant with a branded wake word for any product or service.

www.soundhound.com

About Edamam:

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s clients include Nestle, Amazon, Food Network and Microsoft.

www.edamam.com

https://developer.edamam.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005542/en/

Contacts

SoundHound Inc.Contact:

Michael Zagorsek

E: [email protected]

T: +1 408-441-3270

#distro