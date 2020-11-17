SoundCloud says it's rolling out verified badges for users who are "well-known and/or highly searched-for artist, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster,quot; (SoundCloud Blog)

SoundCloud Blog:
SoundCloud says it’s rolling out verified badges for users who are “well-known and/or highly searched-for artist, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster,rdquo; — Big news: SoundCloud is rolling out profile verification. Official blue checkmarks will now show up in search and on profiles of verified creators.
