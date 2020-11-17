Sonu Sood appointed as the State Icon of Punjab by Election Commission



Sonu Sood became a saviour for thousands of people during the lockdown. The actor started out by helping migrant workers to reach back home during the lockdown and soon it started growing. His reach increased and Sonu helped anyone who came his way with a problem during the pandemic. The actor did everything in his might to make people feel better than they were. Many deemed him as a Messiah too, but he always said he did things just because they felt right in his heart.

Now, the actor has added another feather to his cap as he has been appointed as the State Icon of Punjab by the Election Commission. The official Twitter handle of Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab confirmed the same with a post that read, “The real hero of people is now the state icon of Punjab – Sonu Sood”. Well, we congratulate the actor for the same.