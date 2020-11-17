Sonu Nigam doesn’t want his son to be a singer in India

Sonu Nigam has been one of the leading singers in tinsel town. The actor has given us several memorable tracks down the years. Sonu Nigam has completed 25 years in the industry and he even launched a new song recently titled Ishwar Ka Vo Sacha Banda.



Sonu spoke to a leading news portal and shared his excitement, “The response has been very nice. People are getting drawn towards songs that spread positivity. The concept of the song is exactly the concept that I believe in. Basically, we can never match the perception of the ultimate godliness but we can at least try to become one.”



When the singer was further asked what he has planned for his son Nevaan, Sonu Nigam told the portal that he doesn’t want his son to become a singer in India, “Frankly, I don’t want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”